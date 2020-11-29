Samantha Jordan Rouches (Rogers), CPA, was born September 14, 1988, in Hartford, CT, and passed on November 24, 2020, in Boston, MA, in the loving embrace of her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Christopher Rouches of Boston, MA, her parents, Gary and Stephanie Rogers of Barkhamsted, CT, her sister, Rachel Rose of Farmington, CT, and her beloved dog, Bruce. Sam spent her childhood in Simsbury, CT, where she enjoyed an idyllic upbringing with an extremely close family and developed lifelong friendships. She excelled as a student at Simsbury High School making varsity track and field, varsity cheerleading, Simsbury Scholars, and was the Homecoming Queen. She graduated in the top five percent of her class, going on to the Honors Program at UConn where she majored in Accounting. She was a Babbidge Scholar and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Sammy was a brilliant student and savored every moment of her life, never missing an opportunity to celebrate and party. She thrived on her busy social life and embraced a good time with all her heart. Sam got a tattoo in college and chose the word "Bliss" which perfectly embodied her philosophy of life-live large and find joy in every moment. After graduation, she worked briefly at Deloitte before settling into her job at Bain & Company as a Global Accounting Manager. She was a great boss and loved her job. Sammy was an avid explorer, traveling the USA and fourteen different countries. She was the queen of fashion and somehow always looked like she walked off the cover of a magazine with her stunning figure and perfect attire. In 2010, while pursuing her passion for fitness, she and her future husband, Chris Rouches, started stalking each other daily at the Gold's Gym. They fell deeply in love and married in 2018. Sam was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August of 2015 and was determined to continue supporting her team, working full-time during all her treatments of chemo and radiation. "Sammy Strong" became the motto for her family, friends, and her enormous network of support. She let nothing prevent her enjoyment of life. Her brain cancer was in remission for four years before returning as a more aggressive glioblastoma in the fall of 2019. At that time, she and her family immersed themselves in the practice of meditation and in February of 2020 she attended a weeklong retreat with her mom, Stephanie. At this event, Sam had a profound spiritual and physical transformation that enlightened her soul. She was deeply moved and grateful for the many people who loved and supported her throughout her life. She was a magical force that touched and impacted the lives of everyone she encountered. Her energy was uniquely magnetic, drawing everyone to her, and she will be missed beyond measure. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Walter and Gloria Pajalich. She leaves behind her in-laws, Debra and Dan Rouches of Vancouver, WA, paternal grandparents, Bob and Joan Rogers of Farmington, CT, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. A memorial service will be announced in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Sam's name to The Give to Give Foundation (https://givetogivefoundation.org/
) or to The Weber Foundation of Helping Hands (https://www.theweberfoundation.com/
), both mattered to her.