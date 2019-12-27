Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Brown IV

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Brown IV Obituary
Samuel Brown, IV, 75, departed this life on Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Reservoir nursing home under the care of Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Middlebury, CT. He was born January 8, 1944 in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late Samuel Brown, Jr. and Carolyn Deveaux Brown who raised him in New York City before he became a lifelong resident of Hartford, CT. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Interment with military honors will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00PM at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -