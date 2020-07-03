Samuel J. Kimble Sr., 92, passed away on June 21, 2020, Father's Day, in New Britain, CT. He was a beloved father of Nancy Kimble of Hamden, Julia Kimble Mathis of Georgia and William Kimble of Bristol. He is also survived by adopted daughter, Margaret Murry of Windsor and Sue Gouthier, who loved and cared for him for 5 years. He leaves grandchildren Alexis Mathis, Robert Kimble, Carley Glines, Michael Glines, Keira Glines, Serena Kimble, Alden Holt, Lexie Erdmann and Justin Kimble. There are many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins remaining. He is predeceased by two sons, Samuel J. Kimble Jr. and Jeffery M. E. Kimble; his parents, Rev. Samuel Kimble, Julia Simmons Kimble and Elizabeth C. Kimble; Virginia C. Kimble, mother of his children; his sisters Doris K. Perry and Emma Gaines. Sam was a well-known musician who entertained locally and taught music to many. Earlier in his career he travelled with his band and worked in recording studios. He worked at New Britain National Bank and then the Institute of Living as a musical therapist. Private services will be held for family only. There will be a public celebration of his life and career when we are allowed to have larger gatherings. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
