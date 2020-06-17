Samuel Robert MARSZYCKI
1990 - 2020
Samuel Robert Marszycki, born June 7, 1990, passed away at his home in Wethersfield, CT on June 13, 2020. He is survived by his father, Robert Marszycki, his mother, Kathleen Marszycki, and his sisters, Erika and Christine Marszycki. Sam graduated from Wethersfield High School in 2008, and attended University of CT and Central CT State University. He was a lover of all sports, playing basketball, baseball, soccer, wrestling and snowboarding. But ultimately, golf was his favorite sport and he was often found at the Goodwin Golf Course with his golf buddies. After years of working as a waiter for both Wood 'N Tap and Plan B, he found his true calling working with young children as a paraprofessional at the Northwest Village School of the Wheeler Clinic, a special education therapeutic day school in Plainville, CT. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield is entrusted with arrangements. Floral arrangements may be delivered to the funeral chapel Thursday, June 18th by 3 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will pray for your family tonight, Love to you
Missy
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Sam was a pleasure to know. He always put others 1st. I will miss him.
Josh Kristy
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
