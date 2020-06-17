Samuel Robert Marszycki, born June 7, 1990, passed away at his home in Wethersfield, CT on June 13, 2020. He is survived by his father, Robert Marszycki, his mother, Kathleen Marszycki, and his sisters, Erika and Christine Marszycki. Sam graduated from Wethersfield High School in 2008, and attended University of CT and Central CT State University. He was a lover of all sports, playing basketball, baseball, soccer, wrestling and snowboarding. But ultimately, golf was his favorite sport and he was often found at the Goodwin Golf Course with his golf buddies. After years of working as a waiter for both Wood 'N Tap and Plan B, he found his true calling working with young children as a paraprofessional at the Northwest Village School of the Wheeler Clinic, a special education therapeutic day school in Plainville, CT. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield is entrusted with arrangements. Floral arrangements may be delivered to the funeral chapel Thursday, June 18th by 3 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.