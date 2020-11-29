Samuel Robert Plumley, 77, of Plainville, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, November 27, 2020. He is now reunited with his wife, ArlaGale (Freeman) Plumley, who predeceased on the same day fourteen years ago. Born in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania on May 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Samuel and Margaret (Sickles) Plumley, Sr. Samuel enlisted in the US Army upon graduation from high school, serving his country for two years during Vietnam. He and Gale settled in Plainville, where they raised their three children and shared over 40 years of love and life adventures. They had a mutual affection for Maine and its many lighthouses, taking road trips there as often as they could; and looked forward to Saturday night card games with their friends each week. Sam was a sports enthusiast, cheering on any and all of Pittsburgh's teams and could be found many days tending to his vegetable garden, a hobby he enjoyed alongside his grandchildren. He retired from EDAC Technologies in Newington, where he dedicated 38 years as an NDT inspector. He will be missed by his family and friends, leaving many cherished memories. He is survived by his children, Deneen Lockwood and her husband, Bruce, of Canton; Samuel Plumley, Jr and his wife, Lori, of Farmington; and Devlyn Sayball and her husband, Daniel of Indian Trail, NC; his much adored grandchildren to whom he was affectionately known as "Grandpa Old Goat"; Jennifer Wellington and her husband, Kyle, Alyssa Lockwood, Kelsey Livesey and her husband, Chris, Parker and Bailee Plumley and Derek and Darby Sayball, and his great-granddaughters, Harper and Makenna Wellington and Adley Livesey. He was predeceased by his sister, Rita Griffith and his brother Ralph Plumley and leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family. In lieu of flowers, Sam may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, PO Box 233, Plainville, CT 06062. Samuel and Gale will be laid to rest together with a private graveside ceremony at West Cemetery. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Plumley family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com