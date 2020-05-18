Samuel T. Tellar
Samuel T Tellar, age 83 of West Hartford, passed away May 10 2020 peacefully at St Mary's Home from COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara Krantz Tellar. Born in Hartford CT, he graduated from Weaver High School. Samuel worked at the Hartford Courant for over 30 years before starting his own hot dog business. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias where he enjoyed playing cards with the members there. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather. Samuel is survived by his four children Keith, Steven, Irwin & Tracee Tellar, grandchildren Rebecca Hurley and Justin Tellar, his brother Robert & wife Carol plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private burial was held at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery in East Granby on Thursday May 14 2020, officiated by Rabbi David Small. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society or COVID-19 Response Fund. Samuel touched so many lives leaving a legacy of love and caring . Funeral Arrangements were provided by Hebrew Funeral Association Inc, 906 Farmington Ave, West Hartford CT

Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
