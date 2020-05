Sunday May 24 Sandy lost her battle with cancer. She will be missed by all her Coast Guard buddies & Facebook friends. She had a lust for life and took pride in everything she did whether washing her car or mowing the lawn. Sandy is on her way to see her dad, Jack Sloane, her husband, Russ Calasant, and her beloved dog Ebony. I love you, your brother Jay.



