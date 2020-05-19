Sandra A. Williams
Sister Sandra A. Williams, 74, of East Hartford, passed on Saturday May 2, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Emily Lee. Sandra was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1964. She later went on to attend and graduate from The University of Hartford with a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting. Sandra was a lifelong member of the Hopewell Baptist Church, where she served as the Church's Administrative Assistant and former Sunday School Teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Raymond and Oliver Jones. Left to cherish many fond and loving memories are her son, Warren Williams III of East Hartford, CT; her sisters, Marcella Robinson of East Hartford, CT, Elaine West of Arlington, TX, Rosaline Smith and her husband Keenan of Charlotte, NC; and her brother John Lee Sr. and his wife Cynthia of Portland, OR; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. An outdoor visitation will take place on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT from 10:00AM–11:00AM followed by a celebration life at 11:00AM, also taking place outdoors. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
