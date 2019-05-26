Home

Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Sandra A. Ziebarth

Sandra A. Ziebarth Obituary
Sandra A. (Bell) Ziebarth, 74, of Manchester passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born December 9, 1944 in Haverhill, MA daughter of the late Frank E. and Katherine (Damphouse ) Bell.Sandra is survived by her daughter Laurie Bonino and her husband Robert and their daughter Sarah and son Michael all of Manchester, her daughter Wendy Krawiec and her partner Wayne Mather and Wendy's son Evan all of Broad Brook, her sister Barbara Welch and her husband James of West Hartford and their families. Sandra also leaves behind a loving companion, Peter Fecinta of Manchester. She was a quiet, caring person who was passionate about quilting and her love for her animals. She put her talent and her love into everything she made. It made her happy to share it with her family and friends. Sandra will be forever in our hearts. Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St. in Manchester from 5-7 pm with a service at 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the or Protectors of Animals. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
