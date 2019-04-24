Sandra Ann Leclerc (Simko), 57, passed peacefully on April 22nd after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born on March 3, 1962. She spent her younger years in East Hartford before moving to Middletown for the last 25 years. She is predeceased by her parents Edward R Simko and Susan Claire Simko (Hickey) of East Hartford. She leaves behind the love of her life Laurence (Larry) White and his loving and wonderful parents Ruth and Jerry White of Madison. Larry took amazing care of Sandra during her illness and beyond. She also leaves her daughter Alisha Simko and her fiancé, James Carraway of Middletown, her two sons, Pierre and Sean from New Brunswick, Canada, her beloved granddaughters, Tatyana and Journee, grandson Jory, her sisters Susan Caminito and husband Sal of Middletown and Shari Christiana and husband James of Windsor, brothers, Edward Simko of Hollywood, Florida, Michael Simko and Donna Laraba of Hartford, and James Simko and his wife Debbie of Texas, her kitty Oreo, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and her aunts and uncles.Sandra was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed shopping for her home, loved the beach, decorating and gardening. She was very creative, always making her home a beautiful place with peacock themes, shabby chic, glam, and her love of pink roses. She inspired many by sharing her cancer journey and received so much strength through the outpouring of prayers and kindness shown by others. She appreciated all of you. Funeral services and burial will be private. Burial will be in Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown. Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown will be in charge of arrangements. Donations in Sandra's name may be made to the , PO Box 188, North Haven, CT 06473. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary