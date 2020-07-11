Sandra Anne Minisci, 84, of Windsor, Connecticut passed away peacefully in her sleep at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation on June 28, 2020. She was born October 2, 1935, the first child of Vincent L. and Anne W. Minisci. Besides her parents, Sandra was pre-deceased by her loving step-mother, Catharine T. Minisci, and her sister, Brenda Minisci of North Hatfield, MA. She is survived by her sister, Diana Minisci Appleton, of Windsor, CT, and her niece, Saarin Appleton of Bloomfield, CT. along with many cousins and second cousins. "Sandy" moved to Connecticut from Massachusetts in 1995, living first at Tracy Manor in West Hartford and then at Windsor Health and Rehabilitation in Windsor, until the time of her death. She was a gentle soul who, due to her premature birth, faced significant challenges during her lifetime. She was educated in the public school system of New York State and after graduating high school, attended secretarial school, briefly holding several secretarial positions in Massachusetts. In her younger years she loved Greek and Roman mythology and opera, listening for hours and able to recount the stories of many classic operas. Her Roman Catholic religious training also held great importance for her and throughout her life, she often had a rosary at hand. Her passion for new clothes was well known and looking through catalogs was a favorite pastime: enumerating the items she wanted, how many, and in which colors. In her later years knitting became her passion and she knitted scarves for everyone who passed her way. Her family extends very special thanks to Lara, Barb, Stephanie, Debbie, Lakin, Varsha, "Lolita" and the many other staff of Windsor Health and Rehabilitation who took such good care of Sandy all the time she lived there, enjoying and appreciating the wonderful character she was. Final arrangements were entrusted to Miles Funeral Home of Holden, Massachusetts. www.milesfuneralhome.com