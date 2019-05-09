Home

Sandra C. (Ganezer) Bloom, 86 years of age, of Simsbury, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was the widow of Marvin S. Bloom. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Faye (Levine) Ganezer. She leaves her daughters, Karen Wyckoff of West Hartford, and Lisa Lubka and her husband Mark of Simsbury; her sister Marlene Passman of West Hartford; her brother Bruce Ganezer of Gilford, NH; and her grandchildren, Colby Wyckoff, Kathryn Wyckoff, Alexander Lubka and Jessie Lee Lubka. We wish to thank Ruby and Maxine for the care they provided. Sandra was a lifelong member of Beth El Temple, West Hartford. Funeral services will be held graveside at 11:30 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson Street, Avon, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Mandell JCC-Camp Shalom. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Sandra, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019
