Sandra Delores (Gordon) Perlman, 88 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the widow of Aaron J Perlman. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Anna (Sigal) Gordon. She was a graduate of Weaver High School and worked for many years as archivist at the Connecticut State Library and was known as an expert in Connecticut genealogical records. She loved vacationing on Cape Cod, playing bridge and mah jong, and cooking for children and grandchildren. She leaves her sons, Robert Perlman of Northfield, MA, and Joseph Perlman and his wife Eleanor of East Northport, NY; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Perlman and his wife Pamela Bookman of New York, NY, Rachel Perlman-Szekely of Brooklyn, NY, and Hannah Perlman of San Diego, CA; her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Raphael, and Aaron Perlman, and Rebeka and Daniel Szekely; and her grand dog, Ace. Funeral services will be PRIVATE on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Piaterer Verein Society Cemetery, Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Jewish Historical Society or . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Sandra, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020