Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Perlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Delores Perlman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Delores Perlman Obituary
Sandra Delores (Gordon) Perlman, 88 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the widow of Aaron J Perlman. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Hyman and Anna (Sigal) Gordon. She was a graduate of Weaver High School and worked for many years as archivist at the Connecticut State Library and was known as an expert in Connecticut genealogical records. She loved vacationing on Cape Cod, playing bridge and mah jong, and cooking for children and grandchildren. She leaves her sons, Robert Perlman of Northfield, MA, and Joseph Perlman and his wife Eleanor of East Northport, NY; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Perlman and his wife Pamela Bookman of New York, NY, Rachel Perlman-Szekely of Brooklyn, NY, and Hannah Perlman of San Diego, CA; her great-grandchildren, Isaac, Raphael, and Aaron Perlman, and Rebeka and Daniel Szekely; and her grand dog, Ace. Funeral services will be PRIVATE on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Piaterer Verein Society Cemetery, Wethersfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Jewish Historical Society or . Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Sandra, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -