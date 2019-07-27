Home

Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
Sandra DeVine


1942 - 2019
Sandra DeVine Obituary
Sandra (Theriault) DeVine, 77 of Plainville, beloved wife of Richard DeVine, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Biddeford, ME on April 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Yvette (Marin) Theriault and step-daughter to the late Simonne (Clavette) Theriault, with whom she shared a special bond. Sandra and Richard shared 57 years of love and devotion, and made their home in Plainville where they raised their three sons. Sandra held a longtime career in retail for area clothing stores and thoroughly enjoyed expanding her wardrobe while she helped others shop. A natural caregiver with a heart of gold, she centered her life around her much loved family (and her pets!) creating many happy memories and fun times consisting of home cooked specialties, games nights, and endless laughter. She and Richard were world travelers during their working years, along with spoiling her granddaughters. A woman of great strength, kindness and generosity, she will be missed greatly. In addition to her husband, Richard, she leaves her sons, Donnell and his wife, Susan, Keith, and Robert and his wife, Susan, all of Plainville; her granddaughters who brought her much joy, Alicia Marquis and her fiancé Jordan St. Jean of S. Windsor and Shawna DeVine and her fiancé Gary Dominique of Southington; her sister, Mona Soucy and her husband, Norman of Satellite Beach, FL; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Theriault; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Edwin Theriault. In lieu of flowers, Sandra may be remembered with contributions to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org Family and friends may gather in celebration of Sandra's life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St. Plainville. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 27, 2019
