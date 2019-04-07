Home

Sandra Diggens Obituary
Sandra Jean (Hurlbut) Diggens, 69, of Tariffville, beloved wife of Paul Diggens, Died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born January 7, 1950 in North Adams, MA, daughter of the late Doris (Burdick) Dickinson and the late Lawrence Hurlbut and had lived in Bennington, VT prior to moving to Tariffville 38 years ago. Sandra was a Baker for Geissler's Supermarkets for many years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed playing bingo, knitting, and in her earlier years, golf. Sandra was a fan of the New England Patriots and NASCAR racing.In addition to her husband of 38 years, she is survived by her son, Brian Diggens of Windsor Locks; two brothers, Stephen Hurlbut and his wife Donna of Rockland, MA and Samuel Hurlbut and his wife Patricia of North Adams, MA; two grandchildren, Cayden and Charlotte Diggens and many nieces and nephews.There are no calling hours and services will be private. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Sandy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
