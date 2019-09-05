Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
52 Lake Street
Manchester, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church,
52 Lake Street
Manchester, CT
Sandra Elaine Patman


1944 - 2019
Sandra Elaine Patman Obituary
Sandra Elaine (Maddox) Patman, 74, of Manchester, CT, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on September 26, 1944, she lived in Manchester for the last 30 years. Sandra worked as a certified nurse's assistant for her entire career. She was an active longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Manchester. She leaves her daughters, Rhonda & Doris Patman; two sisters, Karen Reid and Deborah Maddox; two brothers, Dennis Maddox and Bill "John" Powell; her father, John Powell; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne King and Cindy Maddox; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two Goddaughters; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She was predeceased by a son, James Patman, Jr.; her husband, James Patman, Sr.; her mother, Doris (King) Powell; two brothers, Bruce & Gregory Maddox; and a sister, Bonita (Maddox) Thompson. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon, at Faith Baptist Church, 52 Lake Street, Manchester. Burial will be private. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
