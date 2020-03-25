Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra G. Wilson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra G. Wilson Obituary
Sandra G. (Southwick) Wilson, 82, of Southington, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home. Born June 8, 1937 in Woonsocket, RI she was the daughter of the late Justin and Clarice (Daniels) Southwick. Sandra graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design where she studied painting, and it is here where she met her late husband Roy Thomas Wilson. For much of her life she worked as a health aide, taking care of the elderly, those with disabilities, and mental illness. She loved to bake and cook for others, her kind heart always wanting to help people and be of service to the community. Sandra absolutely adored animals of all kinds. She enjoyed horseback riding and going to the Southwick Zoo, which her family owned. She also loved spending time with her daughter's cats, Mittens and Asia-Lynn, who she playfully called her grandchildren. Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southington and loved playing piano during worship. She was a well-loved member of the church and the people there were very important to her. Her family would like to give a special thank you to Jen and Emily from the church for all they've done for Sandra. She is survived by her children Dawn Wilson of Bristol, Brett Wilson and wife Patricia of New Hartford, Justin Wilson and fiancé Brenda of Wolcott, and two grandchildren Taylor and Ava Wilson. She also leaves a sister Justine Brewer of Mendon, MA. She was predeceased by a son Lee Wilson and a brother Daniel Southwick. Services will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -