Sandra (Johnson) Mather, of West Hartford and Jupiter, FL, beloved wife of the late Linwood Strong Mather, Jr, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Sandra was born in New York City, daughter of the late Gertrude (Hurst) and Ralph L. Johnson, she was raised in Ridgewood, NJ. She attended Ridgewood High School and was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College. After college, she married Linwood Mather, Jr and they moved to West Hartford where she was employed by the Aetna for several years before leaving to raise her family. Sandra is survived by her beloved children, Susan Mather Gagne and her husband Christopher, of Longmeadow, MA, Lynn Mather Charette and her husband John, of West Hartford, Linwood "Woody" Strong Mather III and his wife Susie, of Canton, and Todd Strong Mather and his wife Leslie, of Avon; and eleven grandchildren who were the light of her life, Matthew, Tyler, and Kyle Gagne; Ben, Tucker, and Elizabeth Charette; Hallie, Linwood "Buck" IV, and Cooper Mather; and Quinton and Reid Mather. Besides her husband Linwood, she was predeceased by her grandson Garrett Mather Gagne. Sandra volunteered her time serving on various boards and committees over the years. However, her devotion to her faith and her family were unwavering. Sandra's family always came first. Family celebrations, trips, holidays, beach days at the cabana in Watch Hill and visits to Ocean Trail in Jupiter were a highlight for all. Sandra was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist Hartford, Ocean Trail IV Owners Association, and Watch Hill Yacht Club. She was a former member of the Hartford Golf Club, Town and County Club of Hartford, and the College Club of Hartford. Her family would like to thank Sandra's caregivers, Debi, Elissa, and Barbara for the caring and loving support. At Sandra's request there will be no calling hours and services will be private with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's name to either Cedar Hill Cemetery Foundation, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114, First Church of Christ, Scientist, 235 Scarborough St. Hartford, CT 06105, the Garrett Mather Gagne Memorial Scholarship at St Lawrence University, 23 Romoda Drive, Canton, NY, 13617, or STRIDE Adaptive Sports/Ski Sundown Program, 4482, NY150, West Sand Lake, NY 12196. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019