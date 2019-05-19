Sandra Johanson Meslow, 74, of Mystic, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Lilly and Eric Johanson, she grew up in West Hartford and graduated from Hall High School. She received her B.A. from Wellesley College and her M.A. from Trinity College and worked for years as a financial analyst in both the public and private sectors. Predeceased by the Reverend George M. Meslow, her husband of fifty years, Sandra assisted George in his ministries in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska before they retired to Inverness, FL. Most recently Sandra was an enthusiastic member of the StoneRidge community in Mystic. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Allison Meslow, her daughter and son-in-law, Elise and Reade Ryan, her four grandchildren, Jack and Katherine Meslow and Teddy and George Ryan, her sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and David Parmelee, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Rayola Meslow, as well as her nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019