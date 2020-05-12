Sandra Patterson Johnson, 54, of South Windsor passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born October 25, 1965 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Eula Patterson of South Windsor, CT and the late James B. Patterson, Sr. She grew up in Hartford and has lived in South Windsor most her life. Sandra had worked 20 years at the Governor's Prevention Partnership. She enjoyed travelling and spending time at our family home in South Carolina, doing arts and crafts in her free time but most of all spending time with her children. Besides her mother Eula, she is survived by her husband of 19 years, Asmond Johnson; her three children, Janelle Patterson, Danovan Johnson, Samuel Johnson all of South Windsor; two sisters, Joycelyn Patterson of Stamford, CT, Lauren Patterson of Hartford, CT; a brother, James Patterson II (Stephanie) of Norwalk, CT; a nephew Darren Patterson and a niece Jasmine Patterson both of Norwalk, CT. Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch the service on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/71236958 Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.