Sandra Joyce Marci, 78, of Windsor, beloved wife for 35 years of the late Corrado Marci, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. Born in Fall River, MA on March 6, 1942, daughter of the late Irving and Lillian (Feinberg) Kline, she was raised in Fall River, MA and was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1959. After high school, Sandra moved to Hartford and later to West Hartford before moving to Windsor 45 years ago. Sandra worked for an optical distributor in Hartford where she met her future husband, Corrado Marci. The young couple married and later opened their own business, Windsor Optical in 1970. She was an avid reader, social butterfly, and loved to laugh and giggle. Sandra enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Casinos and especially loved playing Bingo. Most of all, she will be remembered for her love of family, especially her children, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. She leaves a son, Matthew A. Marci and his wife Lorraine of Windsor; two granddaughters, Amanda Marci and her fiancé Juan Padilla Cruz and Rachel Cox and her husband Christian all of Windsor; three great-grandchildren, Leah Cruz, Savanna Cruz, and Declan Cox; a brother, Sheldon Kline and his wife Sally of Burke, VA; two sisters, Paula McGillivray of Salem, NH and Elaine Arnold of Pensacola, FL; a brother-in-law, Frank Marci and his wife Angela of South Windsor; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her a sister, Libby Kline; and her daughter, Marianne Dzurenka who passed with her on May 11th. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the services please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.