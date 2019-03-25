Sandra Lee Chalifoux, "Sandie", 77 of Oakdale and formerly of Lebanon, passed away at home on March 22, 2019. Born in Windham on February 17, 1942, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Irene (Marrotta) Hansen. Sandie married her beloved husband Robert, on August 22, 1959. The couple made their home and raised their family in Lebanon. Sandie retired several years ago after a successful career as the Administrative Secretary in the Guidance Department at Lyman Memorial High School. Sandie was an active member of the Lebanon community with the First Congregational Church of Lebanon and the Lebanon Historical Society. Sandy will be sadly missed but remembered with love by her husband Bob; children, Robert (Lydia) Chalifoux, Glenn (Christine) Chalifoux; grandchildren, Jamison (Philip) Salva, Nicholas Chalifoux; brothers, Daniel (Joanne) Hansen, Carl (Linda) Hansen, Guy (Pat) Hansen; niece and goddaughter, Stacee Hansen Labak; and numerous extended family members and friends. Per Sandie's wishes, funeral services will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lebanon Historical Society, PO Box 151, Lebanon or the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 51, Lebanon 06249. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary