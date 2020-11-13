1/1
Sandra L. McNeill
Sandra (Little) McNeill, 77 of Colchester passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. She was loved and cherished by her family, friends and neighbors. She will remain in their hearts forever. Sandy grew up in Rockville, Connecticut. She graduated from Rockville High School and went on to IBM Business School in Hartford. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her strength, kindness and generosity were evident as she enjoyed helping others, caring for and guiding her children and grandchildren, cooking for family and friends and always enjoyed having her loved ones by her side. Sandy always had a sparkle in her eye, was fun loving and kindhearted. She had the gift of gab and never met a stranger, just like her mother Anne Little. We are so grateful to have had her as the matriarch of our family and her spirit will forever shine in our hearts and souls. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kathy Klein, John Klein (Cindy), Anne Klein (Louise), Richard Klein (Holli), her brother Francis Little, grandchildren Ryan Klein (Cheryl), Ashley Peeler (Andrew), Lauren Klein, great-grandchildren Christopher, Zachary and Logan Klein and Addison Peeler. A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 13, 2020.
