Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Temple Sinai Newington
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
her late residence
Sandra (Kamins) Later, 90, of West Hartford, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Daughter of Jean and Jack Kamins. Born in Hartford, Sandy graduated Weaver High School in '46 and Boston Univ. in '52. She taught at Morley Elementary School in West Hartford for 36 years (She was noted for her lessons on credibility.) and ESL for 14 years. Survived by Paul, her loving husband of 53 years, her children, Andy Isenburg, Don Later and his wife Carey, Michael Lloyd, and Jodi Silton, her grandchildren, Jordan Silton and his wife Kristen, Rachel Silton, and three great grandchildren. Graveside service at Temple Sinai Newington on Monday, September 9 at 2:30 PM. Memorial observance immediately following at her late residence until 7 PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 9, 2019
