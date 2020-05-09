Sandra Lee Booth
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lee Booth, 72, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away after a long struggle with emphysema, May 3, 2020 at the Life Care Long Term Facility, Hilton Head Island. Sandra was born August 27, 1947 to the late George and Barbara (Kirby) Booth at Hartford Hospital. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT in 1965 after earlier years at St. Mary's in Newington CT. She lived many years in New Britain, CT. Survivors are daughter Kimberly Hines, son David Dudzinski, granddaughter's Alexandra and Cassandra Dudzinski, Sister Marcia Cromwell and brother John Fowler. Sandra was predeceased by her brother Robert Booth, nephew Oliver John Cromwell, niece Ashley Cromwell. She had many nieces and nephews and everyone that knew mom was "family". Services will be live streamed Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/events/873090399769213/. The Island Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I truly wish I had enough money to get there tomorrow! She was so beautiful and had an angelic spirit! She deserves all the respect! I would sleep in the streets if I even had enough for a bus ticket and back. My heart is aching to be there!! She and Marcia were forever my most unforgettable aunts!! Please, know, I would give anything to be there!! She was so beautiful! Inside and out! My heart hurts sooo much right now!
Lisa booth
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved