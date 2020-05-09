I truly wish I had enough money to get there tomorrow! She was so beautiful and had an angelic spirit! She deserves all the respect! I would sleep in the streets if I even had enough for a bus ticket and back. My heart is aching to be there!! She and Marcia were forever my most unforgettable aunts!! Please, know, I would give anything to be there!! She was so beautiful! Inside and out! My heart hurts sooo much right now!

Lisa booth

Daughter