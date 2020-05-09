Sandra Lee Booth, 72, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away after a long struggle with emphysema, May 3, 2020 at the Life Care Long Term Facility, Hilton Head Island. Sandra was born August 27, 1947 to the late George and Barbara (Kirby) Booth at Hartford Hospital. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown, CT in 1965 after earlier years at St. Mary's in Newington CT. She lived many years in New Britain, CT. Survivors are daughter Kimberly Hines, son David Dudzinski, granddaughter's Alexandra and Cassandra Dudzinski, Sister Marcia Cromwell and brother John Fowler. Sandra was predeceased by her brother Robert Booth, nephew Oliver John Cromwell, niece Ashley Cromwell. She had many nieces and nephews and everyone that knew mom was "family". Services will be live streamed Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/events/873090399769213/. The Island Funeral Home.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.