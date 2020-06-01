Sandra Marie Brooks
Sandra Marie Brooks, 57, of Windsor passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Ira Uriah Brooks and Rosa Louisa (McDonald) Brooks of Windsor, she was a lifelong resident. Sandra graduated from Northwest Catholic High School and attended UCONN. She was employed for several years as Vice President of Training and Talent Development, Human Resources, for the Prudential Retirement before a diagnosis of Lupus. Besides her mother, she leaves a son Dominique M. Garvey of Windsor; a granddaughter Savannah West of Windsor; a brother Neville A. Brooks of East Hartford; a sister Sharon T. Brooks of Windsor; a sister-in-law Rita Brooks-Scully; three nephews Patrick, Anthony, and Christopher and his wife Sarah Brooks; and two nieces Jasmine Brooks and Sarita Scully. Besides her father she was predeceased by her brother Patrick L. Brooks. A private visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home followed by a Private Graveside Funeral Service at 11 AM in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. The Service will be Web streamed at 11 AM (Link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24682829 ) Contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. A public memorial service will be announced in the future. For directions, condolences, or the link to view her services online by opening her obituary and clicking the video icon. please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 1, 2020.
