Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
Sandra Robbin (Chafetz) Wolf

Sandra Robbin (Chafetz) Wolf Obituary
Sandra (Chafetz) Robbin Wolf, 80 years of age, of Bloomfield, died Friday, January 17, 2020. She was the widow of Frederick Robbin and Robert Wolf. Born in Springfield, Mass, she was the daughter of the late Max and Ida Chafetz. Sandra worked for many years as an administrative assistant at The Hartford and Cigna. Sandra's hobbies included shopping, going to the theatre and casino as well as traveling. She was a member of The Music Makers Choir. Sandi loved spending time with her friends and family. She leaves her two sons, Brett Robbin and his wife Deborah Pinell of Manchester; and David Robbin and his wife Nancy of South Windsor; three grandchildren, Kyle Robbin and his fiancé Venus Melo, Kaitlin Jones and her husband Kenneth and Kory Robbin; her great granddaughter Annabelle Jones; and her sister Marla Sunds and her husband Chris of East Hartford. The family of Sandra would like to expression their gratitude to the nurses and doctors at St. Francis Hospital for their care and support. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 with Rabbi Andi Fliegel officiating in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT. Interment will follow in the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, Wolcott Road, East Granby. There will be a gathering for friends and family following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119. For further information, directions or to sign the guest book for Sandra please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
