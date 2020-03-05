Home

Services
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:15 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Spring St
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map

Sandra S. Kurmaskie


1938 - 2020
Sandra S. Kurmaskie Obituary
Sandra S. Kurmaskie, 82, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Michael W. Kurmaskie, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on January 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Aurore (Vezina) Sutcliffe. In her earlier years, she worked for Connecticut Bank & Trust as a Clerk. Along with her husband, she was a longtime communicant of St. Mary Church. Sandra was an avid reader and looked forward to gardening in the Springtime with her husband. She formed a lifelong bond with her grief support group, affectionately known as the Snowflake Girls. Sandra was a diehard UCONN Men's Basketball fan and lived for the next game she could watch. A wonderful wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons John Kurmaskie and his wife Christine of Manchester, and James Kurmaskie and his wife Linda of East Hartford; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend who was like a sister, Ruth Hoffa. Besides her husband Michael, she was predeceased by 2 sisters, Shirley Richter, and Diane Martyn and her husband Al. Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, from 4-7 PM at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Her Funeral will begin on Saturday, March 7, at 10:15 AM at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Church, Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org). For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
