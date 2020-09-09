1/1
Sandra S. Zawistowski
1954 - 2020
Sandra S. (Clark) Zawistowski, born February 4, 1954, of East Haddam CT formerly of Manchester and Marlborough died surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on September 1st, 2020 after a gallant battle with cancer. While Sandy was in Jr High School the family moved from Wethersfield to Marlborough where she graduated from RHAM High School in 1972. She went on to receive her Registered Nursing Degree from Greater Hartford College and worked for St Francis Hospital for 37 years and retired in 2017. While in college she met the love of her life Gary Zawistowski. Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Edgar and Patricia (Bagshawe) Clark and her younger sister Debra White, and brother-in-law Ian White. Besides her husband Gary; Sandy leaves behind her courageous daughter Amber, Ambers' fiancé Brett Gallitto, precious granddaughter Brianna Gallitto of Middletown, and step-son Dennis Zawistowski of Colchester. Her sisters; Linda Tedeschi of Wethersfield, twin Donna (Romuald) Flieger of Palm Coast, FL, Riva Clark of Marlborough, nephews, Joseph and Matthew Tedeschi of Wethersfield; and aunt Elizabeth Robinson of Palm Coast, FL, cousins, and dear friends. Sandy was caring, compassionate, and supportive. Sandy had a passion for Lake Hayward in East Haddam, once owning a cottage and then later purchasing a year-round home. Her hobbies included scuba diving, swimming, knitting, gardening, making braided rugs, canning, harvesting heirloom vegetable and flower seeds for sharing. Sandy's love has been touched by many, in her profession, as a volunteer at Lake Hayward functions and her family, especially granddaughter Brianna. A private family burial is planned in the family plot at the Village Cemetery, Old Wethersfield. Funeral arrangements handled by D' Angelo Funeral Home at 22 South Main St Middletown CT https://www.dangelofuneralhome.com/, with calling hours on Saturday September 19th from 10am-12pm. Donations can be made in her memory to Hartford County 4-H Camp, PO Box 444, Enfield CT 06083.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
September 8, 2020
Gary and family,
Sandy and I started the very same year at SFH and it something she would share with her patients frequently. Having know Sandy for years I am certain she was one of the most generous people I have ever had the pleasure to know. Her heart was very big and she wore it on her sleeve. I will miss her dearly and I send my deepest sympathies at you loss. Suzan Flynn
September 8, 2020
Sandra was a gentle soul who always had a smile and a helpful hand to all
Gail Edgington
Friend
