Sandra (Vaina) Mozzicato, 78 - long time resident of Rocky Hill passed away peacefully Tuesday April 14, 2020. Sandra was born on May 25, 1941, in Hartford, CT to the late Sebastian and Josephine (Fote) Vaina. She attended and graduated from Bulkley High School in 1959 in Hartford. Sandra worked at The Hartford and Pitney Bowes before marrying Umberto Mozzicato in 1964. She briefly lived in Hartford and Newington before moving to Rocky Hill where she lived the remaining years of her life. She was a Homemaker there and raised four children. She dedicated her life to her family and Jesus Christ. She took pride in being a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother & friend. Sandra was most known for her cooking and strong faith in God. Her devotion to Jesus Christ was unlike any other. She prayed rosaries daily, watched her EWTN and kept everyone she knew in her prayers. She was a selfless woman, with the biggest heart, who touched so many lives. She will be surely missed. Sandra loved taking rides to Vermont, the cold weather and just sitting in her car looking at the water at the Rocky Hill Ferry. She loved music from her generation and she loved her old movies which she shared with her children on numerous occasions over the years. Sandra was also a dancer in her day before she got sick with Multiple Sclerosis which she suffered from for more than half of her life. She was also known for her cooking. From her homemade sauce, to fritters to homemade stews, she was a fantastic cook! Sandra is pre-deceased by her two siblings, Gertrude (Vaina) Wroubel and Joseph Vaina. She leaves behind her loving family, Umberto Mozzicato, to whom she was married to for 30 years, three sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Linda Mozzicato of Durham, Robert and Paula Mozzicato of Kensington, Daniel and Kira Mozzicato of Cromwell, and her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa (Mozzicato) and Mark Raymond. She also leaves behind seven adored grandchildren, Catherine, Lauren, Larissa, Bobby, Nicholas, Kayla and Danny and one great-grandchild, Nathan. Our mother lived a heroic life filled with hardship and sickness but through it all she always managed to rise stronger from it. She was the rock of our family, one of the strongest women you will ever know. We will always miss our Mom very much. Her love and dedication to her children and all those who knew her will live in our hearts forever. Due to the current health crisis, a family only graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of Sandra's life for the remaining family and friends will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020