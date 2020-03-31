|
Santa A. (Urgo) Camarco, 97, of Windsor Locks loving wife of the late Marino M. Camarco entered into Eternal Rest on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Santa was born March 5, 1923 in the Thompsonville section of Enfield the daughter of the late Paolo and Giovanna (Tomeo) Urgo. She attended local schools in Enfield and shortly after marrying Marino they moved to Windsor Locks where they raised their family. Santa retired after 20 years from the Viking Bakery Company in West Hartford. Santa enjoyed tending to her gardens and cherished time spent with her family. She is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Marian Bjorkland of Suffield, Paula Hammon of Andover, and Elizabeth Ventrelli of West Suffield; two grandsons, Matthew and Gregory Ventrelli; a brother, Anthony Urgo of Windsor Locks, and several nieces and nephews. Santa was predeceased by a sister, Fonda Murray, Due to the current health crisis funeral services and burial will be held privately. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020