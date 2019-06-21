Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center St.
Manchester, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Rose Church (North American Martyrs Parish)
33 Church St.
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santa DiMauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santa P. DiMauro


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Santa P. DiMauro Obituary
Santa P. DiMauro, 100, of East Hartford, the wife of the late Sebastian DiMauro died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford, November 1, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria (Bosco) Piazza and had lived in East Hartford for most of her life. She had retired from the Aetna after many years of service and in her retirement she worked at the East Hartford VNA, later Masonicare. She will be especially remembered for her homemade pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, Italian cookies and pastries, and the handmade treasures she made for her family. She had a great love for her garden and flowers. Her greatest joy was her family and being "Mom" to her beloved children, Jacqualine Lawless, Suzanne DiMauro and Mario DiMauro. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters; Francesca Jarvis, Josephine Urso and Antoinette Kawczak; and brothers Pasquale, Angelo, Louis and Thomas Piazza. Funeral service will be held on Monday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 at St. Rose Church (North American Martyrs Parish) 33 Church St. East Hartford, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now