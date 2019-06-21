Santa P. DiMauro, 100, of East Hartford, the wife of the late Sebastian DiMauro died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford, November 1, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria (Bosco) Piazza and had lived in East Hartford for most of her life. She had retired from the Aetna after many years of service and in her retirement she worked at the East Hartford VNA, later Masonicare. She will be especially remembered for her homemade pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, Italian cookies and pastries, and the handmade treasures she made for her family. She had a great love for her garden and flowers. Her greatest joy was her family and being "Mom" to her beloved children, Jacqualine Lawless, Suzanne DiMauro and Mario DiMauro. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters; Francesca Jarvis, Josephine Urso and Antoinette Kawczak; and brothers Pasquale, Angelo, Louis and Thomas Piazza. Funeral service will be held on Monday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 at St. Rose Church (North American Martyrs Parish) 33 Church St. East Hartford, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary