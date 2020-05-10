My Dear Cousins Chester, Richard, Judy, Donald, Lois and Dana and Families,

Words could never express my love for my Dear Aunt Sandy. She was special. In conversation she always called me Sweetheart. After my Dad and Mom passed she was a rock for me. As an angel she will reunite with our loved ones especially her Dad and Mom in Heaven.

Much Love Always,

Janice

Janice Rossetti

Family