My Dear Cousins Chester, Richard, Judy, Donald, Lois and Dana and Families,
Words could never express my love for my Dear Aunt Sandy. She was special. In conversation she always called me Sweetheart. After my Dad and Mom passed she was a rock for me. As an angel she will reunite with our loved ones especially her Dad and Mom in Heaven.
Much Love Always,
Janice
Santina L. Rossetti Mozzicato, 95, of Plainville, CT, wife of late husband James V. Mozzicato, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Santina was born and raised with two brothers and five sisters in New Britain. Santina worked at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain where she met and married James Mozzicato.They resided in Farmington and enjoyed many country rides in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Santina was a talented seamstress, was very meticulous and had been sewing since she was a young girl until recently. Santina was a wonderful homemaker and enjoyed baking; she was famous for her Apple Pies and Italian Cookies. Her baking will surely be missed. Santina also enjoyed her grandchildren's baseball, basketball, soccer games, plays, and dance recitals. Santina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was a very caring, generous person. Santina was always there for her family. Santina was a beloved wife to her late husband James V. Mozzicato. Santina is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Chester and Virginia Yaskolka of New Britain; son and daughter-in-law, Richard R. and Ann Yaskolka of Florida; predeceased son, Donald Rossetti; daughter, Judith Yaskolka of Plainville; daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Harold Wilcox of Torrington; daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Thomas Napolitano of Canton; grandchildren, James Yaskolka of New Britain; Amy Barile of Kensington, Julie Camacho of Kensington, Jennifer DeLeon of Florida, predeceased Richard J. Yaskolka, Timothy DeJohn of Plainville, Stephanie DeJohn of Boston, Emily Wilcox of Torrington, Natalie Wilcox of Torrington; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Santina's Life, at a later date, at St Patrick's Church, 110 Main St., Farmington. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Santina's memory may be made to The American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Paul A. Shaker/Farmingdale Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain. www.shakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.