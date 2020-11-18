Santina "Nee" (Santangelo) Lombardo, beloved wife of the late Felix "Phil" Lombardo, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the wonderful age of 102. Born in Bristol on April 7, 1918 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa (Tarascio) Santangelo. Nee was the co-owner of the Hartford Club Beverage Company in Hartford, where she work alongside her brothers Toot and Tony. In addition, she worked for many years as a loan officer for the Connecticut Bank and Trust Company in Hartford. Nee lived most of her life in Hartford and Wethersfield. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family at Old Colony Beach in Old Lyme. She loved cooking up delicious family dinners and welcomed everyone to her table. At the beach, Nee was well known as the "lady on the porch" where she read her book and greeted everyone who passed by always with her make up on and her hair perfectly coiffed. She leaves behind for us all to remember family holidays, Sunday dinners, her famous baked rice and her most famous saying "Accept what you can't change, change what you can't accept". Nee will be sadly missed by her daughter Sandra Whitaker and her son Phil Lombardo, Jr. In addition she will be missed by her grandsons, Bruce Whitaker and his wife Cara, Mark Whitaker and his husband Jeff Wieboldt, Todd Whitaker and his wife Melissa and Phillip Lombardo, great-grandchildren, Christina Whitaker Kline, Stephanie and Samantha Whitaker, Victoria, Jake, Luke and Zack Whitaker. She also leaves her sister-in-law Millie Santangelo and many caring nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Nee was predeceased by her brothers Toot Santangelo, Tony Santangelo and her son-in-law Bruce Whitaker. The family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson House in Newington for all their loving care and friendly smiles. A private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britian. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.