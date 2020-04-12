|
Santo Emanuele Formica, 75, of East Hartford, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Italy on August 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giovanna (Gallo) Formica. Santo and his family moved to Connecticut in 1978 where he spent the remainder of his life. He was a proud member and one of the founders of the Canicattinese Men's Society. He retired from J.T. Slocomb where he worked for many years as a machinist. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends hosting cookouts, cooking, gardening, bowling and going back to Italy to visit his family. He also enjoyed spending weekends dancing with his friends. He will be deeply missed by three sons, Salvatore Formica and his significant other Adriana Tello of Manchester, Joseph Formica of Manchester and Robert Formica of Boynton Beach, Florida, a brother, Paolo Formica and his wife Enza of Canicattini Bagni, Italy, a sister, Josephine Calderone and her husband Cosimo of East Hartford and their children, Diana and her husband Mark Robitaille and Anthony Calderone as well as a sister-in-law Concetta Formica of Floridia, Italy and the mother of his children Salvatrice Marci. He will also be missed by his beloved grandchildren Nico and his wife Meagan, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Ethan, Julianna, Mark and Shantall and a great grandson Kody and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Italy who will miss his Sunday calls. He was predeceased by his wife Gina Formica, a son, Gianpaolo Formica and a brother Salvatore Formica. Santo's family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time. A celebration of Santo's life will be held at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family or view updated service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020