Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Santo FORMICA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santo Emanuele FORMICA


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santo Emanuele Formica, 75, of East Hartford, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Italy on August 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Giovanna (Gallo) Formica. Santo and his family moved to Connecticut in 1978 where he spent the remainder of his life. He was a proud member and one of the founders of the Canicattinese Men's Society. He retired from J.T. Slocomb where he worked for many years as a machinist. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends hosting cookouts, cooking, gardening, bowling and going back to Italy to visit his family. He also enjoyed spending weekends dancing with his friends. He will be deeply missed by three sons, Salvatore Formica and his significant other Adriana Tello of Manchester, Joseph Formica of Manchester and Robert Formica of Boynton Beach, Florida, a brother, Paolo Formica and his wife Enza of Canicattini Bagni, Italy, a sister, Josephine Calderone and her husband Cosimo of East Hartford and their children, Diana and her husband Mark Robitaille and Anthony Calderone as well as a sister-in-law Concetta Formica of Floridia, Italy and the mother of his children Salvatrice Marci. He will also be missed by his beloved grandchildren Nico and his wife Meagan, Chelsea, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Ethan, Julianna, Mark and Shantall and a great grandson Kody and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Italy who will miss his Sunday calls. He was predeceased by his wife Gina Formica, a son, Gianpaolo Formica and a brother Salvatore Formica. Santo's family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time. A celebration of Santo's life will be held at a later date. Funeral Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family or view updated service information, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -