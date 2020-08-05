Sara (DeMaio) Crouse, wife of the late Linwood Crouse, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 with her children at her side. Sara was born in Hartford on July 19, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Maria and Daniel DeMaio. She lived in Newington for 60 years and retired from the Hartford Regional Center in 1990 and worked with the Newington Public School system until 2013. Sara loved reading and spending time with people. She knew everyone and everyone knew her. She liked line dancing, taking trips, and going to the Senior Center to spend time with her friends. Most of all, she loved going to her son's lake house and spending holidays with her family. Anyone who knew Sara will miss her beautiful smile, good nature, and funny stories. Sara leaves behind her three children: Her daughter, Debbie Lonergan and husband, Steve, of Rocky Hill; Glen Crouse of New Britain; and Ken Crouse and his wife, Wendy, of Newington. She also leaves her two loving grandsons, Tommy and Danny Crouse, who made her so very proud and gave her so much love and joy. Sara leaves her sister, Mary Spalla of Avon and her sister-in-law, Karen, of New Jersey. She is predeceased by her brothers, O.J. DeMaio, Mike DeMaio, Frank DeMaio, and Louie DeMaio as well as her sisters, Rose McHugh and Julia DeMaio. She leaves behind many loving nephews and nieces. She also leaves a long-time, special friend who was like a sister to her for many years, Joyce Teralia of Newington. Donations can be made to CPTV PBS at www.cptv.org
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington. Face masks and social distancing are required. She will be laid to rest with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
