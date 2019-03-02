Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Chadwick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah B. "Sally" Chadwick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Sarah 'Sally' B. Chadwick, 92, passed away at Apple Valley Rehab in Plainville, CT on Monday December 31, 2018. She was born in Keene, NH on April 15, 1926, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Guild) Barker. Sally grew up and attended schools in Keene, NH. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire, where she also made some special life-long friends. Following graduation, Sally headed to New Haven, CT to work in a research lab at Yale New Haven Hospital. There she met her future husband, who was a student at Yale School of Divinity. On June 18, 1949, Sally married Rev Gilbert A. Chadwick, a union that lasted for 62 years until Mr. Chadwick's death in March 2012. Together, they first settled in Plainville, CT to raise their three children. Sally enjoyed her involvement in many civic and church organizations. The family moved to Rye, NY in the early 1970's where Sally enjoyed her position in a local hospital working in the pharmacy department. In 1977, Sally and Gil returned to Keene, NH and made their home alongside Sally's Mother's house so they could care for her and eventually retire in the place they both loved best. Sally loved to garden and had beautiful gardens annually of both flowers and many varieties of vegetables. She enjoyed nature and could identify most birds by their song. She enjoyed the study of genealogy and researched our lineage never using a computer or DNA, but by visiting libraries and cemeteries to trace the history. Her methods succeeded in providing us with information going back one thousand years. She was also very interested in studying the Civil War and all history. She was a remarkable resource for any questions we had. She and Gil enjoyed traveling to interesting places when they could. Sally is survived by two daughters, Carol Phelps and her husband Fred of Maryland and Sara Zdunczyk and her husband Frank of Plainville, and one son, Allen Chadwick and his wife Bonnie of Bristol. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren, Megan Day and her husband Jon, Mary Sysko, Patrick McAuliffe and his wife Melissa all of Maryland. Ryan Zdunczyk and his wife Dana of Southington, CT, Corey Zdunczyk and his wife Joni of Madison, CT, Tracey Chadwick of Torrington, CT, and Kevin Chadwick of Watertown, CT. She leaves behind six precious Great Grandchildren, Daniel, Katherine, Stellan, Connor, Mario, and Logan.There will be a memorial service for Sarah Chadwick at the Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main Street on Saturday March 30th at 3:30 PM. Burial will take place in NH at a later date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Apple Valley Rehab for their terrific care of our dear mother. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries