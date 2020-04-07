|
Sarah (Sallie) Catherine Lyons, 78, of Day Dr., died at her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Lyons was born on June 28, 1941 in New Orleans, LA the daughter of Robert and Catherine Anderson. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware where she met her future husband Thomas Lyons. They were married on October 10, 1964 in Wilmington, DE. She later received her Master's Degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She was employed for many years as the School Librarian in the Town of Old Saybrook. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Sallie had a passion for reading, especially on the beach, traveling the world, playing bridge, dancing anywhere and everywhere, and an occasional glass of Chardonnay. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and positive attitude. Sallie was the oldest of five siblings and the Matriarch of the Anderson family, a group of fifty-three that comes from all corners of the country for the last 25 years for a family reunion in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mrs. Lyons is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Thomas Lyons, two sons Thomas Lyons Jr. and his wife Chris of CA and Gregory Lyons of Old Saybrook, daughter Sheri Burgholzer and husband John of MA, and her five grandchildren, Dean and Otis Lyons of CA, Jake and fiancé Sydney of CO, Gretchen and Erica of MA. She also leaves behind 3 brothers Robert Anderson and Judy of DE, George and Susan of NY and John and Susan of NJ, one sister Aggie Fleming of CT. Due to the unprecedented times we are living in, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lyons will be held at a later date. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeoldsaybrook.com for tributes. Donations may be made in her memory to The Friends of Acton Library or St. Pio Parish. Church of St John.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020