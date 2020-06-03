Sarah Elizabeth Wood, 81, daughter of the late Morgan and Sarah. Sadie, as she was affectionately known, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, was born on May 4, 1939, and departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She attended public schools in Wethersfield and graduated from Wethersfield High School, Class of 1957. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1961 at Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio. She continued her studies and earned a Master of Science degree in Education, Master of Arts degree in Guidance, and a Sixth Year Certificate in Educational Administration; these three, from the University of Hartford. Sarah's employment experience included teaching third graders at Goodwin Elementary School in East Hartford. She went on to serve as the Director of Guidance at A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford; Vice Principal of Broadview Junior High School, Danbury, and Level 4 Principal at Danbury High School. During the pastorate of Rev. R. T. Hunter, Sarah, at an early age, became a member of Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Hartford. She sang in the Youth Choir and participated in other activities in the church during her youth. Her adult life included serving on the Courtesy Ministry. All those who knew Sarah were aware of her love of animals, for at times she had at least 2 dogs and two cats keeping her company and busy around her house. Additionally, Sarah was a Past President of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She had held many positions including Vice-President, and had served as Chair of the Social Action and Constitution and By-Laws Committees. Other organizational memberships Ms. Wood held were Hartford Chapter of Links, NAACP, and NCNW. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Wethersfield Historical Society. She was predeceased by her parents, aunts, uncles, and several cousins. Here to cherish memories of her are her cousins, Victoria (Walter) Harris Cloud, and Lisa Harris, along with other relatives, and a host of dear friends. Contributions can be made to the Van Ministry of the Metropolitan AME Zion Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store