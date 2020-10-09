1/1
Sarah Jean Soucy
1989 - 2020
Sarah Jean Soucy, 31,of Wethersfield passed away on September 28th, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, auntie, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. Sarah was born February 27, 1989 in Bristol, CT to Bonnie and Peter Soucy. Family will remember her as a spunky, happy child eager to tell a story and make you laugh. She attended Bristol Public Schools and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from CCSU in 2012. She was employed by Cianbro and Electric Boat before taking a position with the Connecticut Department of Transportation as a Transportation Engineer in the Bridge Design and Load Rating Unit. In September 2019, she married her longtime friend, Gerald (Jerry) Salvio, Jr. They celebrated the birth of their beautiful son, Aiden Ruxin in December. Sarah is survived by her husband, Gerald Salvio Jr. of Wethersfield; her son, Aiden Ruxin; parents, Bonnie and Peter Soucy of Bristol; sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Jason Mordino of Boston, MA; her two nieces, Olivia and Eliana. She will be missed by her in-laws, Lisa and Gerald Salvio of Newington and their son Christopher along with many loving relatives that she joined when she married Jerry. She was loved and will be missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Motherhood came naturally to Sarah and she was grateful for each day she spent with Aiden. She loved to cook and was highly skilled in handiwork such as crocheting, an art she learned from her beloved Grandma Jean. She doted over her two French Bulldogs, Shelby and Dexter. Sarah will be remembered as a loyal friend. She was full of life even when the road was rough. Sarah's most profound trait was her ability to 'show up' and to be present even during difficult times which is what this journey became, coupled with COVID restrictions the mountain Sarah climbed was insurmountable to many. Sarah fought with a resilience that makes her omnipresent to those she left behind. Her presence will be missed but her spirit will NEVER be forgotten. Services will be handled by Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home in West Hartford. Please visit to leave online condolences. https://www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com The family is welcoming guests to a Celebration of Life Ceremony, Saturday October 17th, 2020 at The Lake House 66 Central Ave., Wolcott CT from 1PM to 5PM. https://www.thelakehousecatering.com (COVID restrictions will be followed in accordance to CT DPH, i.e. masks, distancing, etc.) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aiden Ruxin Educational Fund Go Fund Me Page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/aiden039s-education-fund

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
The Lake House
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
