|
|
Sarah Katz, 96, widow of Abraham Katz passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in West Hartford. She was born October 7, 1923 in Hartford daughter of the late Isaac and Molly (Kaminsky) Goldberg. Sarah graduated from Weaver High School and raised her family in Hartford. Sarah always had a smile on her face and made friends everywhere she went. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She leaves her three daughters, Marcia Mizrahi and Debbie Katz both of West Hartford and Cheryl Hollm (Steve) of Berlin. She was beloved Bubby to 4 grandchildren, Irit Tratt (Jonathan) of Scarsdale, NY, Michal Mizrahi of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Tamar Schneider (Bryan) of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Coby Mizrahi (Katie) of Madison, WI. She also leaves 8 great grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Louis Goldberg (Marilyn) of West Hartford and Perry Goldberg (Linda) of Boca Raton, FL. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Charles and Luzzy Goldberg. The family would like to thank the staff of 3 North of the Hebrew Center who cared for Sarah over the years. Our deepest gratitude to the Life Enrichment staff as well as those who share their talents with the residents of the Hebrew Center. They added much joy to Sarah's life. A private burial was held on Tuesday, April 14 at Beth El Cemetery in Avon, CT. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewish Children's Service Organization, P.O. Box 370386, West Hartford, CT 06137 - 0386, or a . To share a condolence or memory with Sarah's family please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020