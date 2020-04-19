Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Katz


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Katz Obituary
Sarah Katz, 96, widow of Abraham Katz passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in West Hartford. She was born October 7, 1923 in Hartford daughter of the late Isaac and Molly (Kaminsky) Goldberg. Sarah graduated from Weaver High School and raised her family in Hartford. Sarah always had a smile on her face and made friends everywhere she went. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She leaves her three daughters, Marcia Mizrahi and Debbie Katz both of West Hartford and Cheryl Hollm (Steve) of Berlin. She was beloved Bubby to 4 grandchildren, Irit Tratt (Jonathan) of Scarsdale, NY, Michal Mizrahi of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Tamar Schneider (Bryan) of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Coby Mizrahi (Katie) of Madison, WI. She also leaves 8 great grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Louis Goldberg (Marilyn) of West Hartford and Perry Goldberg (Linda) of Boca Raton, FL. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Charles and Luzzy Goldberg. The family would like to thank the staff of 3 North of the Hebrew Center who cared for Sarah over the years. Our deepest gratitude to the Life Enrichment staff as well as those who share their talents with the residents of the Hebrew Center. They added much joy to Sarah's life. A private burial was held on Tuesday, April 14 at Beth El Cemetery in Avon, CT. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewish Children's Service Organization, P.O. Box 370386, West Hartford, CT 06137 - 0386, or a . To share a condolence or memory with Sarah's family please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -