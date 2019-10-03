|
Sarah, 93, of Ivoryton passed away on September 17. She was predeceased by her husband Louis; her daughter, Mary; her brother Vince; sisters Eleanor, Jane and Marie. She was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Letizia (Alesi) Germano. Sarah is survived by her grandchildren Denise (and Chad) Martin, Dennis (and Donna) Platt and great-granddaughters; Taylor, Julia, Maiah and Madison, and son in law Sam. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in Essex on October 7th at 11a.m.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019