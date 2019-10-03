Home

Our Lady of Sorrows Church
14 Prospect St
Essex, CT 06426
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carnabuci


1926 - 2019
Sarah L. Carnabuci Obituary
Sarah, 93, of Ivoryton passed away on September 17. She was predeceased by her husband Louis; her daughter, Mary; her brother Vince; sisters Eleanor, Jane and Marie. She was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Letizia (Alesi) Germano. Sarah is survived by her grandchildren Denise (and Chad) Martin, Dennis (and Donna) Platt and great-granddaughters; Taylor, Julia, Maiah and Madison, and son in law Sam. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in Essex on October 7th at 11a.m.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
