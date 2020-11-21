1/
Sarah Louise Williams
Sarah Louise Williams, 78, of West Hartford and formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing, three sisters, Grace Gilbert, Julia Darby, and Marion Lowe; five grandchildren, Mechael Williams, Jr., Dana Williams, Carnetta Reed, Michael Reed and his wife Lisandra, and Tyesha Syms; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Mecheal Williams, Sr.; a sister, Clara Bell DeBeatham; and two brothers, Willie L. Willis, Jr. and Isaiah Willis. Her family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. For online condolences, to view the complete obituary, or to view the service live or after Monday, November 23, at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Service
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
November 21, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
