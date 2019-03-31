Sarah Madelon Fauver, born March 19, 1998, died March 28, 2019, nine days after her 21st birthday. She loved trees and forests, dance and poetry, and natural beauty in all its many forms. She was a gifted dancer. Sarah had a unique, creative spark that saw beauty in places few people were willing to look. She was a natural performance artist and her fearless self expression emboldened those around her to be their true selves.She was fiercely intelligent and the valedictorian of her high school class. She was also deeply opinionated, curious about everything, and above all, absolutely herself. She had a keen sense of humor and was fearless in speaking her truth. Being in her presence was inspiring. Sarah was loved by everyone who knew her. Our deepest regret is that she could not see how much. She is survived by her parents and step parents and her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Trees for The Future, an organization that plants trees in de-forested areas around the world.www.trees.org. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary