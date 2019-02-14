Home

Sarah R. Gillman Obituary
Sarah R. Gillman, 89, passed away Tuesday Feb. 12th at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Holyoke, MA, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Sarah Buder. Sarah was predeceased by her husband James Gillman. She is survived by her daughter Ellen Forman, her two sisters Ruth Stambovsky and Jeanette Gershowitz, and her beloved cat April. Sarah's graveside service will be Friday Feb. 15th at 1:00 PM at Sons of Zion Cemetery in Chicopee, MA. Memorial contributions can be made to either Hadassah or to the For further information or directions, please visit ascherzimmerman.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019
