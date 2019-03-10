Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Resources
More Obituaries for Sasha Romanov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sasha E. Romanov

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sasha E. Romanov Obituary
Sasha E. Romanov, 33, of Farmington, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born March 4, 1986 in Manchester, daughter of Beth Romanov of Farmington and Alex Romanov of Florida. Sasha was a gifted cellist and a free-lance musician, she enjoyed creative writing and singing. She had a ready wit and an unerring aim. Sasha's outgoing personality, hid her extreme shyness. Sasha was preparing to return to school to pursue a career in Medical Research. Besides her parents she is survived by a brother Xan Romanov of Farmington, her mother's companion Ernest Johnson of Farmington, her boyfriend Jason Stinzcum of Ellington, her aunts Stephanie Gleason and Beth Morgan and cousin Daniel Morgan all of San Francisco, her uncle Chris Gleason of Manchester, her aunt Eva LeVasseur of Simsbury and cousins Chris, Brian and Kristen LeVasseur and uncle Vitold Romanov of Simsbury, her fairy Godmother Pam Johnson of Glastonbury, and many extended family members. She was pre-deceased by both sets of grandparents. Sasha loved guinea pigs and leaves behind 4 year old Nuckie. She was pre-deceased by her cat, Kiki and her piggies, Keebler, Elliott, Small Pig and Biscuit. Funeral service will be at the convenience of the family and there are no calling hours. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mulryan Funeral Home
Download Now