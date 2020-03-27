|
Scot Larkin Stanton, 62, of Somers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a courageous battle against esophageal cancer. Born in Bridgeport, CT on June 4, 1957, he was the son of the late Samuel T. and Anna Larkin Stanton and was raised in Sandy Hook, CT where he graduated from Newtown High in 1975, before moving to Somers. Scot is survived by his 5 loving children, Amanda Stanton, Nathaniel Stanton, Theodore Stanton, Jensen Stanton, and Adeline Stanton; 3 brothers, Thomas, Kurt, and Brad Stanton; 2 sisters, Dale Ambrose and Kim Stanton, and many loving nieces and nephews. Scot was predeceased by his son Benjamin Larkin Stanton and his parents. Scot began working on farms as soon as he could sneak out of school to do so. In 1980, he started selling John Deere farm equipment in East Windsor. Scot became an asset to the agricultural community in Connecticut, serving as president of the Connecticut Farm Bureau and board member of the North Eastern Equipment Dealers Association. Most importantly, he was a trusted confidant, advocate, and friend to farmers far and wide. Stanton Equipment expanded to three locations in the 1990's. Scot built an incredible team at Stanton Equipment with his right hand man, Eddie Graczewski. Scot co-chairs Outing for Scouting, which benefits the Connecticut Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America, with his daughter Amanda. He supported local charities, baseball teams, 4-H programs, UCONN, police and firefighter initiatives, and agricultural programs tirelessly. Scot was the kind of man who would sell a stranger a lawnmower, deliver it that same day with a smile, mow their entire lawn for them, and have a new lifelong friend. Scot will be remembered for his incredible kindness, sense of humor, generosity, loyalty to the New York Yankees, and how much he loved his family. He could always be counted on for a smile, story, joke, iced tea, reassuring word, tractor ride, or round of golf. He was a proud member of Great Horse, and his family takes comfort in knowing he enjoyed time there with friends later in his life. Due to the public health crisis, services will be held privately for immediate family. On Friday, March 27th the family will be having a "drive by" wake for Scot between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Please approach the Stanton Equipment East Windsor location from the southern entrance on Route 5. Scot's immediate family will be outside and available for a safe and socially distanced greeting. While not ideal, they would love to see you all and this is the best creative solution they could come up with during these trying times. If you are able, local, and the weather cooperates, they would very much enjoy your drive by to be on your John Deere tractor. East Windsor PD will be guiding traffic. Somers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations in Scots honor can be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the Connecticut Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America, or the 4-H Centennial Fund. Flowers can be sent to 105 South Main Street, East Windsor, CT 06088 and will be displayed during the drive by wake. For online condolences, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020