Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Sheffield Street
Old Saybrook, CT
Scott Andrew Hogan


1955 - 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Andrew Hogan on Sunday, December 29th at age 64. He was born in Meriden, on February 28, 1955 where he grew up with his parents and four siblings. He spent summers at their beach cottage in Old Saybrook and winter weekends at the cabin in Vermont. Scott attended Cheshire Academy and then graduated with a BS from Syracuse University where he served as President of his fraternity (DKE.) Scott was smart and took on many different career endeavors as well as serving in the Navy. He had a wit like no other and was a go-to problem solver, especially when it came to mechanics. As a result, he acquired many friends throughout his lifetime and leaves behind countless memories of his adventures. Scott is survived by his siblings: Joseph 'Buzzy,' Leigh (Bruce,) and Kelly (Maneck) and 10 nieces and nephews of which he was the godfather to Jason and Joelle. He is predeceased by his parents, Joe and Jennie, his brother, Brian, and sisters-in law JoAnn and Marlene. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3rd from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Robinson, Wright, and Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 am at the Riverside Cemetery, Sheffield Street in Old Saybrook. To share a memory of Scott or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
