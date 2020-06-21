Scott Appleby departed this Earth on June 9, 2020 after a long illness. Scott was born on December 11th, the year that Don Larsen pitched a perfect game en route to another Yankees World Series championship over the Brooklyn Dodgers. This win began his lifelong love for the Yankees and his favorite player, Mickey Mantle. He will be met in Heaven by his mother-in-law, Catherine; grandmother, Hazel; father, Samuel; mother, Robbin; sister, Sherry; and brother, Larry. Scott leaves his brother David, two sisters, Susan and Patricia and his loving family: his wife of nearly 46 years, Nancy; his daughter, Christy (who he called C.M.); his son-in-law, Craig; and his 2 month old grandson, Conor. Scott worked for most of his life as a cook, but his legacy can be found in his love for his family. To his wife, Scott leaves the gift of love and knowledge that they shared the ability to support each other's dreams and to work to bring them to life. To his daughter, he leaves the gifts of the shape of his nose and the color of his eyes on her face; his sense of direction; his sense of adventure and love of travel; his knowledge of how to painlessly remove a splinter from a finger, how to make perfect scrambled eggs and how to drive in the snow; his love of classic late-night movies; his love of animals; and his love of debate, current events and politics. His daughter, with the needed assistance of his son-in-law, will attempt to pass on his love of sports to her son. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Services will be held at the Campbelltown United Methodist Church in Campbelltown, Pa. and internment will follow at the Hershey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Scott's name to Palmyra's Caring Cupboard Food Pantry at https://www.caringcupboard.org/givemoney
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.