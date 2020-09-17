1/
Scott C. Wadenklee
1973 - 2020
Scott C. Wadenklee, 46, of Meriden, beloved husband of the late Katie Wadenklee passed away at his home Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born December 26, 1973 in Perth Amboy, NJ son of the late John and Maryann (Kazarda) Wadenklee. He is survived by a daughter, Maggie Joy Wadenklee of Meriden; three sisters, Lynn Butler(Roger) of Stafford Springs, Stacy Fisher (Craig) of Stafford Springs, Susan Adams of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
