Scott C. Wadenklee, 46, of Meriden, beloved husband of the late Katie Wadenklee passed away at his home Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born December 26, 1973 in Perth Amboy, NJ son of the late John and Maryann (Kazarda) Wadenklee. He is survived by a daughter, Maggie Joy Wadenklee of Meriden; three sisters, Lynn Butler(Roger) of Stafford Springs, Stacy Fisher (Craig) of Stafford Springs, Susan Adams of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store